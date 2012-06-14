* "Temporary" export ceiling measure started on June 12
* More details to be set if EU insurance issues finalised
* New deals to be approved only if payment period within 180
days
* Japan's lower house to pass bill to insure Iran oil on
Friday-report
* To allow sovereign guarantee to continue Iran imports
(Combines South Korea to limit exports, Japan to pass bill to
insure Iran oil)
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, June 14 South Korea has imposed curbs on
exports to Iran - mainly steel, cars and electronics - to reduce
its risk of payment defaults as western sanctions disrupt
Iranian oil exports, highlighting the growing risk of doing
business with the Islamic Republic.
The move to limit the trade exposure of Asia's
fourth-largest economy, which sold $1.7 billion of goods in Iran
in the first quarter of this year, was announced by South
Korea's leading trade and business body and came into effect
this week.
Fresh export deals to Iran will be approved only if their
payment period is within 180 days to reduce uncertainty in
payment settlement, the Korea International Trade Association
(KITA) said in a statement on its web site (www.kita.net).
"This is temporary to prepare for the situation that Iranian
crude imports do not go smoothly, and it will be lifted if the
trading condition with Iran improves sharply," KITA said.
Western countries have stepped up sanctions on Iran over its
nuclear programme, which Washington and its allies suspect is a
cover for developing the capability to make an atomic bomb.
Tehran says it is only interested in using nuclear power for
generating electricity and other peaceful projects.
KITA said there would be limits placed on settlements for
South Korean exporters who receive payments from the Iranian
central bank's won-denominated accounts held at local banks.
The trade group added the measure had been taken in advance
of planned European Union sanctions on insuring Iranian oil
tankers. It also came as South Korea secured an exemption from
U.S. sanctions thanks to its cuts in oil imports from Iran.
Export quotas could be imposed on products including Samsung
Electronics' mobile phones and Hyundai Motor's
vehicles, a source has told Reuters.
South Korea, a major buyer of Iranian crude along with
China, India and Japan, managed to get U.S. exemptions on Iran's
oil trade on Monday along with six other economies in return for
significantly cutting purchases of Iranian oil.
Still a bigger issue remains as it is not yet clear whether
separate European sanctions blocking access to tanker insurance
will cause shipments to grind to a halt from July 1.
JAPAN TO PASS INSURANCE BILL
Japan's lower house is set to pass a bill on Friday to
provide government guarantees on insurance for Iranian crude
cargoes, making it the first of Iran's big Asian buyers to find
a way to keep the oil flowing in the face of EU sanctions.
The special insurance bill is expected to go through the
upper house and become law before the parliamentary session ends
on June 21, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.
Iranian oil accounted for nearly 9 percent of Japan's crude
imports last year. Japan has reduced the flow already to comply
with U.S. sanctions, but wants to avoid more drastic reductions
that may drive up energy import costs.
Japan won a waiver from U.S. sanctions for those cuts, which
refiners enacted even as they dealt with an increase in overall
oil demand after last year's Fukushima disaster shut down the
country's nuclear power stations.
Industry sources said that Korean refiners will halt Iranian
oil imports from July.
International sanctions have already made it difficult for
Iran to repatriate oil payments from South Korea and other
countries.
South Korea imported 25.25 million barrels of oil from Iran
in January-April of 2012, down about 10 percent from a year ago,
according to state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
INDIA, CHINA FACE SAME ISSUE
India's government, which also won an exemption to U.S.
sanctions, has yet to figure out how it will get around the EU
sanctions.
"We are struggling to find solutions," Oil Minister S.
Jaipal Reddy said, adding that the government was studying
sovereign guarantees.
Without government intervention, India's state-owned
refiners will halt 173,000 barrels per day (bpd) of planned
imports from Iran in July, industry sources said this week.
Iran's top buyer China has yet to detail how it plans to
resolve the insurance problem, but industry sources there have
said they will find a way to keep imports flowing.
The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that Iran's
crude exports in April and May have fallen by 1 million bpd
since the end of 2011 to 1.5 million bpd and that Tehran may
need to shut in production.
China, Japan, India and South Korea have cut purchases by
about a fifth from the 1.45 million bpd they were buying a year
ago ahead of the imposition of the sanctions.
Tehran has denied it is experiencing problems with oil sales
despite mounting evidence its major customers,
including China, are turning down offers of cheap crude.
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Writing by
Ed Davies; Editing by Alex Richardson)