SEOUL Dec 16 South Korea on Friday imposed new sanctions on Iran, banning fresh investment in its oil and gas sectors and blacklisting additional Iranian firms and personnel, although its moves appeared to fall short of demands from Washington.

South Korea's finance ministry said it said it would keep bank accounts held by the Iranian central bank in Seoul open so as not to distrupt crude oil supply from the Gulf nation that supplies almost 10 percent of its oil needs.

Legislation passed in Washington this week sought to force countries to close the accounts or risk being cut off from the U.S. financial system. (Reporting by Christine Kim)