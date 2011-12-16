* S.Korea to blacklist more Iranian firms and personnel
* To keep Iran's won-denominated accounts open for oil
imports
* No ban on petrochemicals imports
(Adds analyst quotes and more details)
By Christine Kim and Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Dec 16 South Korea on Friday
imposed new sanctions on Iran, banning fresh investment in its
oil and gas sectors and blacklisting additional Iranian firms
and personnel, but took no steps that would disrupt crucial oil
shipments.
Plans for fresh U.S. sanctions to isolate Tehran have sent
shudders among Asian governments who fear they will have no way
to pay for Iranian crude imports and face rising costs to fuel
the region's growing economies.
South Korea buys 10 percent of its oil needs from Iran but
is also a U.S. ally, and Friday's sanctions appeared intended to
strike a balance.
"South Korea has to do the minimum to keep both sides
happy," said Hooman Peimani, head of the energy security
division at the Energy Studies Institute of the National
University of Singapore.
"They have appeased the Americans by abiding by some of the
U.S. sanctions, but did not go far enough to undermine their own
national interests."
The finance ministry said it would keep open bank accounts
held by the Iranian central bank in Seoul, which are used to pay
for crude oil shipments.
It also said it would not ban Iranian petrochemical imports,
backtracking from a measure some government officials had
suggested as punishment.
"We will add 99 groups and six personnel regarding the
Iranian nuclear programme development," the ministry said.
"We plan to suggest to domestic firms that they take
cautious measures in their petrochemical product purchases."
Legislation passed by the House and Senate in Washington
this week sought to force countries to close such accounts or
risk being cut off from the U.S. financial
system.
Last year, South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude oil
importer, blacklisted the Seoul branch of Bank Mellat and 101
other Iranian companies under international sanctions but
allowed Iran's central bank to open accounts denominated in
Korean won for oil payments.
Iran has not been able to repatriate the funds, which are
now estimated to amount to $5 billion. Korean sources said the
U.S. sanctions may make it impossible to transfer these funds to
Tehran.
JAPAN, KOREA SEEKING EXEMPTIONS
South Korea imported oil and other products worth $10.87
billion between October of 2010 and October 2011 and had exports
worth $6.14 billion, according to the Korea International Trade
Association.
Government sources had said that any additional South Korean
sanctions on Iran would likely mirror those imposed by Japan
last week, which expanded a blacklist of Iranian firms and
individuals, but excluded ramping up restrictions on Iran's
energy sector.
Both nations, major buyers of Iranian oil, are also seeking
a waiver from proposed U.S. sanctions which could threaten the
flow of oil from Iran by shutting down payment channels.
"We are in talks with the U.S. to mitigate the sanctions
such as having an exemption so as to make crude imports possible
via (Korean) won-denominated payments," a Korean finance
ministry official said on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Jumin Park, Shinghyung Lee and Cho
Meeyoung in SEOUL and Randy Faby in SINGAPORE; editing by Miral
Fahmy)