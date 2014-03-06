SEOUL, March 6 South Korea will make a first
payment of $550 million to Iran for imports of crude oil under
an interim nuclear deal that has provided limited relief from
sanctions, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
The payment on Friday will come after Japan made the first
and second oil payment to Iran in February and earlier this
week.
Under a Nov. 24 pact with six major powers, Iran won access
to $4.2 billion of its oil revenues frozen abroad by eight
money-transfer schedules through July if it carried out its part
of the deal to curb its nuclear programme.
According to the agreement, the second and third payment
schedules were due March 1 for $450 million and March 7 for $550
million.
(Reporting by Shinhyung Lee and Joyce Lee; Writing by Meeyoung
Cho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)