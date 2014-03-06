* Becomes second Asian country to make payment after Japan
* Two South Korean banks jointly to pay -sources
* Iran holding up to $5.6 bln in Korea as of late 2013
By Shinhyung Lee and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters)- South Korea will transfer $550 million
to Iran in its first back oil payment under an interim nuclear
deal that eases sanctions on Tehran, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The payment on Friday will come after Japan cleared some of
its dues as the U.N. atomic watchdog said the Islamic republic
is reducing its most proliferation-prone nuclear stockpile as
required under a landmark deal signed with six world powers.
Under the November pact, Iran won access to $4.2 billion of
its oil revenues frozen abroad in eight money transfers
scheduled through July, pending confirmation it is carrying out
its promises to curb its nuclear programme.
The second and third payment schedules were due March 1 and
March 7, for $450 million and $550 million, respectively. Japan
started off the payments with a $550 million transfer on Feb. 1.
"Oil import payment will be made tomorrow," a source with
direct knowledge of South Korea's payment told Reuters by phone,
declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the
matter.
"How the money will be exchanged will be further discussed
with Iran," the source said.
Iran will soon receive a second instalment of previously
frozen oil monies under the interim nuclear agreement, the
official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the
country's central bank chief. The official, Valiollah Seif, did
not say where the funds would be coming from.
The tough sanctions slapped on the OPEC member in 2012 had
closed the option for buyers of Iran's crude to transfer money
to settle their oil payments, putting a stranglehold on the
nation's revenues and crippling its economy.
The Iranian central bank held up to $5.6 billion in two
won-denominated accounts at Woori Bank and Industrial Bank of
Korea, both state-owned, as of late 2013, according to a source
last month.
Another source said: "It is likely that Woori will transfer
the money to Iran after receiving some from IBK."
Woori and IBK spokesmen declined to comment on the money
transfer. Bank of Korea and South Korean finance ministry
officials also declined to comment.
Until the interim deal, Iran's importers were required to
steadily reduce purchases to qualify every six months for a
waiver from U.S. sanctions.
Iran's top four oil clients - China, India, Japan and South
Korea - together cut oil imports from Iran by 15 percent to an
average of 935,862 barrels per day (bpd) in 2013, government and
industry data showed.
The interim agreement in November allows the OPEC member to
keep exports at the current reduced levels of about 1 million
bpd, and opens a door for lifting shipments later.
Asian buyers increased purchases of Iranian crude by 22
percent in January from a year ago as the grip of sanctions
loosened following the November deal.
(Reporting by Shinhyung Lee and Joyce Lee; Writing by Meeyoung
Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue and Manash Goswami)