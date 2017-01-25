BEIRUT Jan 25 Kuwait's foreign minister made a
rare visit to Tehran on Wednesday and called for frank dialogue
between Iran and its regional neighbours, the Islamic Republic
News Agency (IRNA) reported.
Tensions have rocketed between Iran, which is predominantly
Shi'ite, and the Sunni Arab countries of the Gulf, particularly
Saudi Arabia, because of them being on opposite sides in the
conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
Sabah Khaled al-Sabah's visit appeared to be a first step
toward decreasing tension.
"It's necessary that the differing views and
misunderstandings between the countries of the region should
come to an end in a calm atmosphere and through frank dialogue,"
Sabah said, according to IRNA, a reference to Gulf Arab states
who worry that Iranian influence in the region is growing at
their expense.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif commended
Kuwait for its role in trying to improve relations.
"The role of the emir of Kuwait in supporting positive
neighbourly relations between countries in the region is worthy
of praise," Zarif said, according to IRNA.
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in January 2016 cut diplomatic
relations with Iran and some other Gulf states recalled their
ambassadors in solidarity with the oil-rich kingdom after its
embassy in Iran was torched by protesters.
But long-standing trade links and shared access to oil and
gas fields have stopped many Gulf states from shutting the door
on Iran.
(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh)