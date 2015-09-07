DUBAI, Sept 7 Iran hopes to bring its gas to the
European Union by shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Spain,
its oil minister was quoted as saying on Monday at a news
conference with his Spanish counterpart in Tehran.
Iran has no ability to freeze its gas into LNG for tanker
exports beyond the reach of pipelines, after several projects
stalled due to Western sanctions that forced foreign companies
to pull out of Iran. Experts reckon it will take around two
years for that to happen, if partners are found.
"Talks between Iran and Spain on this topic will continue,"
Bijan Zanganeh said, after meeting Spain's Minister of Industry,
Energy and Tourism Jose Manuel Soria, Iran's oil ministry's news
agency Shana reported.
Shana quoted Soria, part of a Spanish delegation to Tehran,
as saying his country could "act as a channel for Iran's gas
exports to Europe". He did not elaborate and the ministry in
Madrid declined to confirm the comment.
Sanctions on Iran may be lifted in 2016 under the terms of a
nuclear deal struck in July, but it will take years for Iran to
start exporting LNG.
"First Iran has to bring in new firms, and from there it's
going to take about two years before they can start exporting,"
said analyst Moses Rahnama at the Energy Aspects consultancy in
London.
Analysts say Iran has already lost out on lucrative LNG
exports in Asia, where customers pay the highest prices, to Gulf
rival Qatar, so Tehran has to look to Europe.
The EU hopes to import gas from Iran, which has some of the
world's largest reserves, to reduce its dependence on Russia.
But even after sanctions are lifted, the lack of export
infrastructure could delay plans.
The most feasible route for Iranian gas to Europe would be
via Turkey, already a customer, although the existing
Tabriz-Ankara pipeline would not be big enough for major
exports.
Iran has long lobbied to build a designated pipeline that
would connect its huge South Pars gas field with European
customers - the so-called Persian Pipeline.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin, additional reporting by Paul Day in
Madrid; editing by Rania El Gamal and William Hardy)