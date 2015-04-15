April 15 Iran's capital market regulator plans to develop new Islamic debt products and is exploring ways to establish a credit rating agency ahead of a hoped-for easing of economic sanctions.

Tehran reached a preliminary agreement with world powers earlier this month on curbing its nuclear programme. If a final deal is reached by a June 30 deadline, sanctions that have stifled trade and investment for years could start to be lifted, though the process may be lengthy and no timetable has been set.

Iran's $112 billion stock market may attract considerable foreign investment when sanctions are lifted; last week London-based Charlemagne Capital said it would start setting up funds for that purpose even before June 30.

In January Iran's Securities and Exchange Organisation (SEO) appointed a new president, Mohammad Fetanat, a former banker from institutions such as Bank Melli. It plans to help the stock market escape from its "current stagnation", the regulator said in a statement at the time.

The regulator's new initiatives aim to improve transparency in the exchange and boost trading of Islamic bonds (sukuk), Majid Pireh, Islamic Finance Senior Expert at the SEO's Research, Development and Islamic Studies Department, said in a telephone interview.

All bonds in Iran are deemed to be Islamic, although the country's capital markets have developed differently from those in the rest of the Gulf during years of isolation; for example, high inflation over the years has caused the Iranian central bank to require that profit rates on sukuk be guaranteed.

"In terms of Islamic financial instruments, the new president has emphasised the development of the sukuk market in Iran," Pireh said. "We are planning some sharia-compliant instruments, but we are also facing some challenges in this."

Pireh said the regulator also aimed to introduce stock index futures, adding this would be discussed in the next two to three months. At present, the exchange has futures on some individual stocks but not on indexes.

RATINGS

The municipality of Tehran issued the country's first sukuk based on the musharaka format, an investment partnership, in 1994, and since then regulators have developed three other formats. The other structures have been slow to catch on, however.

"We have a deep market for musharaka sukuk but it is very small for ijara, murabaha and salam," Pireh said.

A credit rating agency could help to develop the market by giving investors more clarity on the profit rates they can expect from sukuk issued by Iranian companies.

Some discussions have taken place with regional rating agencies to explore ways to establish an Iranian equivalent, but that would require specific regulations which do not yet exist, as well as the development of a comprehensive rating model for Iran.

"That model is something that we seriously lack in our capital market. We are working with some regional rating agencies but nothing is yet confirmed," Pireh said without naming the agencies. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)