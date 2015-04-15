April 15 Iran's capital market regulator plans
to develop new Islamic debt products and is exploring ways to
establish a credit rating agency ahead of a hoped-for easing of
economic sanctions.
Tehran reached a preliminary agreement with world powers
earlier this month on curbing its nuclear programme. If a final
deal is reached by a June 30 deadline, sanctions that have
stifled trade and investment for years could start to be lifted,
though the process may be lengthy and no timetable has been set.
Iran's $112 billion stock market may attract considerable
foreign investment when sanctions are lifted; last week
London-based Charlemagne Capital said it would start
setting up funds for that purpose even before June 30.
In January Iran's Securities and Exchange Organisation (SEO)
appointed a new president, Mohammad Fetanat, a former banker
from institutions such as Bank Melli. It plans to help the stock
market escape from its "current stagnation", the regulator said
in a statement at the time.
The regulator's new initiatives aim to improve transparency
in the exchange and boost trading of Islamic bonds (sukuk),
Majid Pireh, Islamic Finance Senior Expert at the SEO's
Research, Development and Islamic Studies Department, said in a
telephone interview.
All bonds in Iran are deemed to be Islamic, although the
country's capital markets have developed differently from those
in the rest of the Gulf during years of isolation; for example,
high inflation over the years has caused the Iranian central
bank to require that profit rates on sukuk be guaranteed.
"In terms of Islamic financial instruments, the new
president has emphasised the development of the sukuk market in
Iran," Pireh said. "We are planning some sharia-compliant
instruments, but we are also facing some challenges in this."
Pireh said the regulator also aimed to introduce stock index
futures, adding this would be discussed in the next two to three
months. At present, the exchange has futures on some individual
stocks but not on indexes.
RATINGS
The municipality of Tehran issued the country's first sukuk
based on the musharaka format, an investment partnership, in
1994, and since then regulators have developed three other
formats. The other structures have been slow to catch on,
however.
"We have a deep market for musharaka sukuk but it is very
small for ijara, murabaha and salam," Pireh said.
A credit rating agency could help to develop the market by
giving investors more clarity on the profit rates they can
expect from sukuk issued by Iranian companies.
Some discussions have taken place with regional rating
agencies to explore ways to establish an Iranian equivalent, but
that would require specific regulations which do not yet exist,
as well as the development of a comprehensive rating model for
Iran.
"That model is something that we seriously lack in our
capital market. We are working with some regional rating
agencies but nothing is yet confirmed," Pireh said without
naming the agencies.
