By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI Aug 22 Iran recently shot down a
surveillance drone on its western border, the state news agency
said on Saturday, without specifying the nationality of the
aircraft.
"After spotting the drone, our air defence system missiles
shot it down," Farzad Fereidooni, commander of an anti-aircraft
system in Kermanshah province was quoted as saying by IRNA.
Asked if it belonged to the United States, a spokesman for
U.S. Central Command said: "The Department of Defense can
confirm all of its remotely piloted aircraft are accounted for."
In recent years, Iran has downed U.S. surveillance drones
and what it claimed to be an Israeli spy drone.
Fereidooni said Iran had on 12 occasions over the last year
issued warnings to unidentified planes that subsequently left
Iranian air space.
