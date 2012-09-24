DUBAI, Sept 24 Iran successfully test-fired a
domestically made anti-aircraft system, the country's
English-language Press TV reported on Monday.
"The mid-range system ... is capable of intercepting targets
at a range of 50 kilometres (30 miles) and can fly at an
altitude of 75,000 feet," the report on Press TV's website said.
As Israel makes increasing hints it may launch air strikes
on Iran's nuclear sites, the weapons test is designed to show
Iran is ready for any such Israeli or U.S. attack.
An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander, Brigadier General
Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said at a military parade displaying the
weapons last Friday that: "The system has been manufactured with
the aim of confronting (hostile) U.S. aircraft."
"The Ra'd air defence system is the first completely
indigenous system of the Sepah (Revolutionary Guards), which has
been designed and manufactured by committed Iranian technicians
in the struggle for self-sufficiency," Hajizadeh was quoted as
saying by the Mehr news agency.
Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace arm,
was quoted on Sunday as saying Iran might launch a pre-emptive
strike on the Jewish state if it was sure Israel was about to
attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised
U.S. President Barack Obama's position that sanctions and
diplomacy should be given more time to stop Iran's nuclear
programme, increasing speculation of Israeli military action
ahead of U.S. elections in November.
Tehran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and says its
atomic work is peaceful.
(Writing by Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)