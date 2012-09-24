(Adds missile test, background)
DUBAI, Sept 24 Iran successfully tested a
domestically made anti-aircraft system, its English-language
Press TV said on Monday, the latest in a series of military
exercises Tehran has trumpeted in the face of hints that its
nuclear sites could be attacked.
"The mid-range system ... is capable of intercepting targets
at a range of 50 km (30 miles) and can fly at an altitude of
75,000 feet (22,860 metres)," state-run Press TV's website said.
An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander, Brigadier General
Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said at a military parade displaying the
weapons on Friday: "The system has been manufactured with the
aim of confronting (hostile) U.S. aircraft."
"The Ra'd air defence system is the first completely
indigenous system of the Sepah (Revolutionary Guards), which has
been designed and manufactured by committed Iranian technicians
in the struggle for self-sufficiency," Hajizadeh was quoted as
saying by the Mehr news agency.
Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace arm,
was quoted on Sunday as saying Iran might launch a pre-emptive
strike on Israel if it was sure the Jewish state was about to
attack.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made increasing
suggestions that Israel could bomb Iran's nuclear sites and has
criticised U.S. President Barack Obama's stance that sanctions
and diplomacy should be given more time to stop what Israeli and
U.S. officials see as an Iranian bid to develop a nuclear bomb.
This has raised speculation about possible Israeli military
action ahead of U.S. elections in November. Washington has not
ruled out last-resort military action if no deal can be reached
on curbing Iran's nuclear programme.
Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons capability, saying its
atomic activity is peaceful, aimed at generating electricity.
Tehran launched a submarine and a destroyer into the Gulf
from the port of Bandar Abbas last Tuesday at the same time as
U.S. and allied navies were conducting exercises in the same
waters to practice keeping oil shipping lanes open.
In a separate report on Monday, Ali Fadavi, a naval
commander in the Revolutionary Guard Corps, said Iran had
simultaneously test-fired four sea missiles in the Gulf on
Sunday.
"During exercises, four sea missiles were simultaneously
fired at a big sea target yesterday. The (targeted) vessel sank
in about 50 seconds," Fadavi said, according to the
semi-official Fars news agency.
Iran has said it could hit Israel and U.S. bases in the
region if it comes under attack. It has also threatened to block
the Strait of Hormuz, the neck of the Gulf through which 40
percent of the world's sea-borne oil exports pass.
(Writing by Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Mark Heinrich)