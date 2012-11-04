* UAE claims sovereignty over three islands
* Dispute strains Iran's fragile relations with Gulf Arabs
DUBAI Nov 4 Iran will increase its naval
presence in the Gulf to strengthen its authority over three
islands which the United Arab Emirates says are its territory,
Tehran said on Sunday.
The islands sit near oil shipping routes at the mouth of the
strategic Strait of Hormuz and the challenge over their
sovereignty is a constant threat to Iran's fragile relations
with its Arab neighbours.
"The security of the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf is
part of the various strategies of the naval force of the Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps," IRGC Commander Mohammad Ali Jafari
said, according to the website of state television IRIB.
Jafari was speaking at a ceremony inaugurating a fifth
"naval defence zone" at the port of Bandar Lengeh. He said the
IRGC was "increasing, expanding and improving the expert
capability in naval defence" in the five zones.
"The fifth zone of the Guards' naval force is one of the
naval defence chains which is in particular responsible for the
defence of the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf," he said.
The 41-year-old dispute between Shi'ite Muslim Iran and the
Sunni UAE over the islands - Greater and Lesser Tunb and Abu
Musa - has nationalist and ethnic overtones and was inflamed
when President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visited Abu Musa in April.
In September, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
al-Nahayan said Iran's "occupation" of the three islands was
against international law.
Last month Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin
Mehmanparast said Tehran would consider downgrading ties with
the UAE over the dispute, although the foreign ministry later
denied the report, according to state television.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati and Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)