DUBAI Aug 21 Iran unveiled upgrades to six
weapons on Tuesday, including a more accurate short-range
missile, a more powerful naval engine and an airborne testing
laboratory, Iranian media reported.
The hardware was presented at a ceremony marking Defence
Industry Day and attended by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and
Defence Minister Ahmad Vahidi.
Israel has said it is considering military strikes on Iran's
nuclear sites if the Islamic Republic does not resolve Western
fears it is developing atomic weapons technology, something
Tehran denies.
Iran says it could hit Israel and U.S. bases in the region
if it comes under attack.
It has also threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, the
neck of the Gulf through which 40 percent of the world's
sea-borne oil exports pass, which would likely invite a military
response from the United States.
Among the upgrades was a fourth-generation of the Fateh-110
missile, with a range of about 300 km (180 miles).
Iran said earlier this month it had successfully test-fired
the new model, which it said was equipped with a more accurate
guidance system.
"This missile is one of the most precise and advanced
land-to-land ballistic missiles using solid fuel," Vahidi was
quoted as saying by the Fars news agency. "In the last decade it
has had a significant role in promoting the Islamic Republic of
Iran's defence capabilities."
In July, Iran said it had successfully test-fired
medium-range missiles capable of hitting Israel, and tested
dozens of missiles aimed at simulated air bases.
It also presented a more powerful, 5,000-horsepower seaborne
engine, the Bonyan-4, Fars quoted Vahidi as saying. A previous
version had 1,000 horsepower, the Iranian Students' News Agency
(ISNA) said.
DOUBTS OVER CAPABILITIES
Military experts have cast doubt on Iran's claims of weapons
advances, especially its assertions about its missile program,
saying it often exaggerates its capabilities.
"The Fateh-110 has a crude guidance and control system that
operates during the missile's ascent" rather than during final
descent, said Michael Elleman, senior fellow for missile defence
at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, in an
e-mail.
"The Fateh-110 appears to lack the subsystems needed to
effect terminal steering."
Iran also presented Armita, an "airborne laboratory" to help
test aircraft launch systems and oxygen generation and train
fighter pilots, Fars reported.
It was named after the daughter of Dariush Rezaeinejad, an
Iranian scientist killed last year, Vahidi said, according to
ISNA.
Iran believes agents working with foreign intelligence
services including the American CIA and Israel's Mossad are
behind the assassinations of several of its scientists.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by John Stonestreet)