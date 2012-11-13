DUBAI Nov 13 Iran unveiled new missile and
artillery systems on Tuesday, Iranian media reported, on the
second day of large-scale military exercises which officials
said were aimed at sending a warning to those threatening the
Islamic Republic.
Played out against a backdrop of high tension between Iran
and the West over Tehran's nuclear programme, the "Velayat 4"
manoeuvres across a vast swathe of the eastern half of the
country have focused on air defences.
Israel has threatened to strike Iran's nuclear sites if
diplomacy and Western sanctions fail to stop the country's
atomic programme, which the United States and its allies believe
is aimed at developing an atomic bomb, a charge Tehran denies.
The three domestically-built missile and artillery systems
would be a significant boost to Iran's military defences, said
Farzad Esmaili, head of Iran's air defence headquarters.
"The low-altitude missile system 'Ya Zahra 3' is completely
indigenous and Iranian and has been designed and produced to
suit internal needs," Esmaili was quoted as saying by the
Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).
He said the second missile system named 'Qader' was highly
mobile and could be deployed in less than 30 minutes, while a
new artillery system named 'Safat' could escape detection by
enemy surveillance.
"Today and tomorrow, the most significant firing of missiles
in the ... exercises will take place," Esmaili said, according
to state television.
Western experts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons
capabilities, although there are concerns about its longer-range
missiles.
The military drills come less than a week after the U.S.
Pentagon said Iranian planes opened fire on an unarmed U.S.
drone over international waters on Nov. 1.
Iran said it had repelled "an enemy's unmanned aircraft"
violating its airspace.
MISSILE TESTS
Iranian officials have threatened to strike U.S. military
bases in the region and target Israel if its nuclear sites are
attacked. Tehran frequently says it has carried out successful
missile tests.
In August, it said it test-fired a short-range missile
called the Fateh-110, which it said was capable of striking land
and sea targets at a range of around 300 km (180 miles).
In July, Iran said it had successfully test-fired
medium-range missiles capable of hitting Israel, and tested
dozens of missiles aimed at simulated air bases.
Michael Elleman, a missile expert at the International
Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think-tank, said he could
not assess Iran's latest claims, but said in the past the
Iranian military has modified and upgraded weapons procured from
abroad and said they were Iranian-made.
"Iran has a history of unsubstantiated boasts about its
weapons and indigenous capabilities," Elleman wrote in an e-mail
to Reuters on Tuesday. "Iran, while increasingly capable in the
field of engineering and programme management, is years away
from creating new air defence systems on its own."
The missiles that receive the most attention in the West are
those with longer ranges, including the Shahab-3, with a reach
of 1,300 km (800 miles), as they may be capable of carrying a
nuclear payload, if Iran was able to make a small enough bomb.
Iran denies it is pursuing nuclear weapons.
The IISS said in a report this year there was mounting
evidence that the tightening of sanctions on Iran "has stymied
efforts to develop and produce the long-range ballistic missiles
capable of striking potential targets in western Europe and
beyond."