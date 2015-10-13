WASHINGTON Oct 13 White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday that there are "strong indications" that Iran's test of a new precision-guided ballistic missile on Sunday violated a U.N. Security Council resolution.

The U.N. Security Council prohibits Iran from undertaking any activity related to ballistic missiles that could deliver a nuclear warhead, but Iranian officials have pledged to ignore the ban. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)