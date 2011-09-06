TEHRAN, Sept 6 Iran's air force began a 10-day exercise on Tuesday, the student ISNA news agency reported.

"Different types of aircrafts such as F7, F4, F5 and Sukhoi-24 ... will be active during the wargames," said senior Air Force officer, Mohammad Alavi, adding that the domestically made Saeqeh (Thunderbolt) aircraft will be displayed firing ammunition for the first time.

Iran often holds wargames or tests weapons to show its determination to counter any attack by the United States or Israel which have both said they do not rule out pre-emptive strikes to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons. (Reporting By Mitra Amiri)