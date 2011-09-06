TEHRAN, Sept 6 Iran's air force began a 10-day
exercise on Tuesday, the student ISNA news agency reported.
"Different types of aircrafts such as F7, F4, F5 and
Sukhoi-24 ... will be active during the wargames," said senior
Air Force officer, Mohammad Alavi, adding that the domestically
made Saeqeh (Thunderbolt) aircraft will be displayed firing
ammunition for the first time.
Iran often holds wargames or tests weapons to show its
determination to counter any attack by the United States or
Israel which have both said they do not rule out pre-emptive
strikes to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons.
(Reporting By Mitra Amiri)