UPDATE 4-Barrick Gold to hold talks with Tanzania over export row
* Acacia shares jump as much as 11 pct (Adds wider sector shakeup, Magafuli quote)
(Corrects time conversion from Iran local to GMT in paragraph 3)
ANKARA May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured 69 others, state media reported.
"Twenty-one bodies of workers who were killed in the explosion have been taken out of the mine ...So far there have been 69 injured," a regional official in Golestan province told the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The blast occurred at 12:45 p.m. local time (0815 GMT) in the Zemestanyurt coal mine in Golestan. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Acacia shares jump as much as 11 pct (Adds wider sector shakeup, Magafuli quote)
TORONTO, June 14 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.
* Six more products still waiting for green light (Adds Dow corn launch, Dow comment, background on Enlist platform)