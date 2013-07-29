(Adds details throughout)
DUBAI, July 29 Iranian President-elect Hassan
Rouhani will pick a cabinet of experienced insiders and will
appoint the head of a powerful charity-cum-business foundation
as his chief nuclear negotiator, Iranian news agencies said on
Monday.
Rouhani, who was elected last month and will be inaugurated
on Aug. 4, has pledged a less abrasive stance in nuclear talks
with world powers than outgoing President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad,
who offended many in the West by denying the Holocaust and
calling for Israel to be erased "from the page of time".
The ISNA and Mehr news agencies said Rouhani would nominate
Mohammad Forouzandeh as head of the Supreme National Security
Council, effectively making him Iran's chief nuclear negotiator.
The moderate cleric will also bring former Oil Minister
Bijan Zanganeh back to his old job and name former U.N. envoy
Mohammad Javad Zarif as foreign minister, the agencies said.
There was no immediate official confirmation of the reported
nominees for top posts. Parliament must approve all the
president's ministerial choices.
Forouzandeh, tipped to head Iran's nuclear negotiating team,
is a former Revolutionary Guard, a former defence minister and
now a member of Iran's Security Council.
He also heads the Foundation for the Oppressed and Disabled,
the biggest of the state charitable organisations which dominate
large parts of the economy. It controls companies involved in
petrochemicals, shipping, construction and a host of other
enterprises and employs tens of thousands of people.
Occupying such a key position implies that Forouzandeh has
the backing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, a conservative
cleric who is at the apex of Iran's complex power structure.
Media speculation about Rouhani's planned appointments has
also linked Forouzandeh to the position of first vice president.
CROSS-PARTY CABINET
The United Nations, the United States and the European Union
have imposed repeated rounds of sanctions on Iran for failing to
comply fully with U.N. resolutions over its nuclear programme
which Western states see as aimed at atomic weapons capability.
Iran denies it wants to make nuclear arms, saying its
programme is only for medical research and power generation.
Rouhani has said he will include reformists and hardline
conservatives in his government and appoint ministers according
to their ability rather than their political background.
Ahmadinejad, who steps down on Sunday, was heavily
criticised in Iran for appointing political allies to key posts
and mismanaging an economy already struggling with sanctions.
Zanganeh, Rouhani's reported choice as oil minister, would
be returning to a job he held under Iran's reformist government
from 1997 until 2005, when Ahmadinejad took office.
Zanganeh helped attract billions of dollars of foreign
investment into Iran's oil and gas industry, and was seen as
enjoying Khamenei's support.
"He's a good communicator and respected within OPEC," said a
Gulf OPEC delegate. "This is good news in terms of oil prices
and market stability."
Since Zanganeh was last in office, Iran's crucial oil and
gas industry has been hit hard by U.S. and EU sanctions on the
energy sector, shipping and financial transactions.
These have cut Iran's oil exports by about a half since last
year, helped devalue the currency and pushed up inflation.
Zarif, the prospective foreign minister, served as Iran's
ambassador to the United Nations from 2002 to 2007.
Under reformist President Mohammad Khatami, he was involved
in the early stages of talks over Iran's nuclear programme at a
time when Rouhani was Tehran's chief negotiator.
(Reporting by Marcus George and Peg Mackey; Writing by Jon
Hemming; Editing by Alistair Lyon)