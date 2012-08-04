* Defence minister shows 4th generation short-range missile
* Accuracy of Iranian arsenal has been questioned
* Missile test seen as deterrent against Israeli strikes
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Aug 4 Iran has test-fired a new, more
accurate short-range missile capable of striking land and sea
targets, it said on Saturday, a show of strength that
underscored its ability to hit shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
if attacked.
Israel has said it is considering military strikes on Iran's
nuclear sites if the Islamic Republic does not resolve Western
fears it is developing atomic weapons technology, something
Tehran denies.
Iran says it could hit Israel and U.S. bases in the region
if it comes under attack. It has also threatened to block the
Strait of Hormuz, the neck of the Gulf through which 40 percent
of the world's sea-borne oil exports pass.
"With the fourth generation of the Fateh 110, the armed
forces of our country are able to target and destroy land and
sea targets, enemy headquarters ... missile seats, ammunition
sites, radars and other points," Defence Minister Ahmad Vahidi
said in quotes carried by the official IRNA news agency.
The missile has a range of around 300 km (180 miles),
meaning it could strike Iran's immediate neighbours and might
also be able to hit Hormuz shipping, as well as energy
facilities in Saudi Arabia and the U.S. fifth fleet in Bahrain.
Such moves would risk a military response from the United
States.
"Using new guidance methods, target-striking systems were
installed on the missiles and during the flight test ... its
ability to hit the target without deviation was proven," Vahidi
said, according to IRNA.
"In future programmes, all future missiles built by the
Defence Ministry will be equipped with this capability," he
added.
Iran has made "robust strides" in developing its ballistic
missile capabilities, the London-based International Institute
for Strategic Studies wrote in a 2010 assessment which also said
that Iran's arsenal suffered from poor accuracy.
All of Tehran's ballistic missiles would be capable of
carrying a nuclear payload, the IISS said.
Last month, Iran said it had successfully test-fired
medium-range missiles capable of hitting Israel, and tested
dozens of missiles aimed at simulated air bases.
It conducted what it called the "Great Prophet 7" missile
exercises at the start of July as a European Union embargo on
Iranian crude oil took full effect.
Those sanctions, in addition to measures against Iranian
banks and U.S. efforts to persuade countries around the world to
cut economic ties with Iran are aimed at forcing the Islamic
Republic to make concessions on the nuclear work it says is for
purely peaceful ends.
"The test firing of the missile is most likely to be a
warning to the West and Iran's Persian Gulf neighbours that Iran
too can escalate the level of tensions in the Persian Gulf
area," said Meir Javedanfar, Iran expert at the
Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, Israel.
Bruno Gruselle, senior research fellow at the Foundation for
Strategic Research in Paris, said any improvements in the
accuracy of Iran's short-range missiles might be a precursor to
better long-range ones.
"Fateh is a very short range guided rocket and a good
platform to test improved guidance," he said. "They will have to
take that to longer range systems which have very different
mechanical constraints during their flight, but they will
obviously work on that."
Vahidi said the missile was intended as a defensive weapon.
"These capabilities are defensive and would only be used against
aggressors and those who threaten the country's interests and
territorial integrity," he said.
The former head of Israel's intelligence service Mossad
Efraim Halevy on Thursday said on Israel Radio he "would be very
worried about the next 12 weeks," if he were Iranian.
