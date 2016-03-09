WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Democratic presidential
front-runner Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday she was "deeply
concerned" by reports that Iran had tested multiple ballistic
missiles and said the country should face sanctions for its
actions.
"This demonstrates once again why we need to address Iran's
destabilizing activities across the region, while vigorously
enforcing the nuclear deal," Clinton said in a statement.
"Iran should face sanctions for these activities and the
international community must demonstrate that Iran's threats
toward Israel will not be tolerated," she said.
Iran test-fired two ballistic missiles earlier on Wednesday
that it said were designed to be able to hit Israel, in defiance
of U.S. criticism of similar tests carried out Tuesday.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella, editing by G Crosse)