ANKARA Feb 4 Iran will continue to develop its missile programme and it should not be considered a threat to neighbouring and friendly countries, the semi-official Fars news agency quoted the head of the army as saying on Thursday.

"Iran's missile capability and its missile programme will become stronger. We do not pay attention and do not implement resolutions against Iran, and this is not a violation of the nuclear deal," Fars quoted commander-in-chief Ataollah Salehi as saying.

He was referring to Iran's deal with world powers last year to curb a nuclear programme that the West feared, despite Tehran's denials, was aimed at acquiring atomic weapons.

Despite last month's easing of sanctions against Iran, it remains in dispute with the United States over its development and testing of ballistic missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)