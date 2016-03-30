DUBAI, March 30 Those who say Iran's future lies in negotiations rather than missiles are wrong, the Islamic Republic's highest authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to his website.

"Those who say the future is in negotiations, not in missiles, are either ignorant or traitors," the supreme leader's website quoted him as saying. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Writing by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)