WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS Dec 7 Iran tested a
new medium-range ballistic missile last month in a breach of two
U.N. Security Council resolutions, two U.S. officials said on
Monday.
The officials, both speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the test was held on Nov. 21. One of them said the missile
traveled within Iranian territory.
A Western diplomatic source said last week on condition of
anonymity that the test was held near Chabahar, a port city near
Iran's border with Pakistan. He said it was a liquid-fueled
missile with a 1,900 km (1,180 mile) range and was capable of
carrying a nuclear warhead.
All ballistic missile tests by Iran are banned under a 2010
Security Council resolution that remains valid until a nuclear
deal between Iran and six world powers is implemented.
Under that deal, reached on July 14, most sanctions on Iran
will be lifted in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
According to a July 20 resolution endorsing that deal, Iran is
still "called upon" to refrain from work on ballistic missiles
designed to deliver nuclear weapons for up to eight years.
In October, the United States, Britain, France and Germany
called for the Security Council's Iran sanctions committee to
take action over a missile test by Tehran that month that they
said violated U.N. sanctions. So far, no action has
been taken by the committee.
Several Security Council diplomats said on Monday they had
received no official notification of a new alleged violation of
the U.N. missile sanctions against Iran since the October
notification. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity.
