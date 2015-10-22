UNITED NATIONS Oct 22 Russia's U.N. envoy on
Thursday said the United Nations Security Council will examine
the technical details of a ballistic missile test by Iran, which
the United States and its European allies have said violated
U.N. sanctions.
The United States, Britain, France and Germany called on
Wednesday for the council's Iran sanctions committee to take
action over the launch, which they said involved a ballistic
missile "inherently capable of delivering a nuclear weapon."
Reporters asked Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin if Moscow
believed it was a violation that would necessitate punitive
steps by the committee.
"We need to be very careful about those things, we will look
into technical details and then, of course, we need to take into
account the political circumstances," Churkin said. "One has to
be professional about it. It's not a sensational kind of issue."
Iran said earlier this month that it tested a new
precision-guided ballistic missile. It denies the missile was
nuclear-capable.
In an apparent reference to a Security Council resolution
adopted in July that endorsed a nuclear deal between Iran and
six world powers and called for future curbs on Iranian missile
development, Churkin said it referred to missiles capable of
delivering atomic warheads.
But the United States, Britain, France and Germany said Iran
violated a 2010 resolution that banned all ballistic missile
tests by Iran.
The resolution remains valid until the July 14 nuclear deal
is fully implemented. The missile test was not a violation of
the nuclear deal, U.S. officials have said.
China's U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi was asked if Iran's test
was a violation and if there should be further sanctions. He
said the council was "looking at that."
Western diplomats say it is possible for the sanctions
committee to blacklist additional individuals or entities if it
determined that the test breached the U.N. ban. They said,
however, that Russia and China, which opposed the sanctions on
Iran's missile program, might block any such moves.
Under the July deal, sanctions on Iran would be lifted in
exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. Once in effect, Iran
would still be "called upon" to refrain from work on ballistic
missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons for up to eight
years.
The deal allows for supply of ballistic missile technology
to Tehran with Security Council approval, but Washington has
pledged to veto any such requests. The deal was
unlikely to be fully implemented before next year, U.S. and
European officials have said.
