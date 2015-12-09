WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. government is looking into reports that Iran conducted a ballistic missile test last month, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

"The Iran ballistic missile program has been ... a source of concern for years ... and it continues to be," Earnest told reporters at a White House briefing, adding that the United States was deepening its cooperation with partners including Gulf Arab states to counter the program. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)