UPDATE 2-U.S. to launch probe into Argentina, Indonesia biodiesel imports
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties
WASHINGTON, March 9 The United States is aware of additional Iran ballistic missile tests conducted on Wednesday and will consider an appropriate response, U.S. officials said, vowing to protect U.S.-ally Israel.
"We will look at these and take the appropriate response, both at the UN and unilaterally as appropriate. And we obviously condemn all threats to Israel, and will stand with Israel to defend itself against such threats," said an official, who asked not to be named.
Earlier on Wednesday, Iran test-fired two ballistic missiles that it said were designed to be able to hit Israel, defying U.S. criticism of similar tests carried out the previous day. (Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties
HANOI, April 14 Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh stock exchange has given approval for top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex to list at 43,200 dong ($1.90) per share, valuing it at $2.46 billion, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.