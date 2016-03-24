WASHINGTON, March 24 The United States on Thursday sanctioned two individuals and six firms, including a number tied to Iran-based Mahan Air, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement on its website.

The two individuals sanctioned, Jeffrey Ashfield and John Meadows, were listed as British citizens. Ashfield was linked to Mahan Air, while Meadows was linked to a British firm that was also sanctioned and that was linked to Mahan Air, the statement said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)