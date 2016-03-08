WASHINGTON, March 8 The United States said on
Tuesday if reports of fresh Iranian ballistic missile tests are
confirmed it planned to raise the issue at the U.N. Security
Council and push for an "appropriate response."
"We're aware of and following closely the reports that Iran
has just conducted several ballistic missile tests," said State
Department spokesman Mark Toner, saying that such tests would
not violate the July 14 Iran nuclear agreement. "If confirmed,
we intend to raise the matter in the U.N. Security Council."
"We will also encourage a serious review of the incident and
press for an appropriate response," toner added. "We also
continue to aggressively apply our unilateral tools to counter
threats from Iran's missile program."
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)