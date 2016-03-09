WASHINGTON, March 9 The White House is aware of and reviewing reports of an additional Iranian ballistic missile test, a spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the administration will determine an appropriate response to the test.

At a daily press briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it would not be a surprise if there are additional missile launches over the next several days.

"We will continue to redouble our efforts with our allies and partners in the region to try to limit Iran's ability to continue to develop their missile program," Earnest said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran test-fired two ballistic missiles that it said were designed to be able to hit Israel, defying U.S. criticism of similar tests carried out the previous day. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Richard Chang)