DUBAI, March 6 Iran arrested the managing
director and political editor of a pro-reform daily on
Wednesday, with the semi-official Fars news agency saying their
detentions were linked to the publication of a letter from a
former president about media freedom.
With a presidential election three months away, Iran's
clerical leadership appears to be tightening its grip on the
media to avoid a repeat of the protests that erupted after the
disputed re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009.
Fars agency quoted the daily Maghreb's editor, Amir Mousa
Kazemi, as saying that the arrests "can be related to the
publication of Mohammad Khatami's letter" on Tuesday.
In the letter, the moderate former president, succeeded by
Ahmadinejad, said he hoped Maghreb would continue to work
alongside the "few remaining independent" publications in the
country.
Khatami publicly backed defeated candidate Mirhossein
Mousavi during the 2009 presidential election, which reformists
said was rigged. Iran denied the accusation and has put Mousavi
under house arrest for more than two years, along with fellow
opposition leader Mehdi Karoubi.
With Iran's main reform leaders detained, Khatami has
sometimes been the voice of the moderate opposition movement.
The paper said on its website it had sought his opinion about
its work, which resulted in his letter's publication.
ISNA, the Iranian Students' News Agency, said managing
director Mohammad Mehdi Emami Nasseri and political editor
Alireza Aghaeirad were detained by agents from Tehran
prosecutor's office.
Iran's pro-reform publications have often reported on an
economy struggling under Western sanctions imposed over Iran's
disputed nuclear programme, and feature criticism of Iranian
government policies.
Iran arrested dozen of journalists in January over their
links to "anti-revolutionary" media. Some of them have been
released in recent days.
The Iranian leadership regularly accuses Western governments
of trying to foment social unrest through subversive media
activities but says that such plans will never succeed.
Many moderate journalists were detained following the mass
street protests that were crushed by security forces after the
last election.
