VIENNA, July 10 The top adviser to Iran's supreme leader said on Friday that Tehran's "redlines" should be respected in nuclear talks with major powers aimed at curbing the country's nuclear programme, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"A deal can be reached only if (our) redlines are respected ... (U.S. Secretary of state John Kerry's) comments are part of America's psychological warfare against Iran," said Ali Akbar Velayati, top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Iran neither suggests extension of talks, nor rejects it. It is up to Americans if they want to leave the talks. Iran is ready to continue the negotiations." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Tom Brown)