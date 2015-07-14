UPDATE 1-UK's Lamprell sees tough year ahead, recovery only in 2018
March 24 Oil rig builder Lamprell Plc lowered its revenue forecast for this year and said it expected to start seeing a recovery in activity only in 2018.
BERLIN, July 14 A Western source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed on Tuesday that Iran and six major world powers have clinched a nuclear deal granting Tehran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.
"Yes, there is agreement," said the source who declined to be identified.
An Iranian diplomat had said earlier there was a deal. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)
March 23 U.S. biodiesel producers on Thursday asked the U.S. government to impose antidumping duties on imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia that it says have flooded the U.S. market and violated trade agreements.