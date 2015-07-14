BERLIN, July 14 A Western source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed on Tuesday that Iran and six major world powers have clinched a nuclear deal granting Tehran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

"Yes, there is agreement," said the source who declined to be identified.

An Iranian diplomat had said earlier there was a deal. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)