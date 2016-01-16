DUBAI Jan 16 Iran has agreed to buy 114 civil
aircraft from European aircraft maker Airbus, the
transport minister was quoted as saying on Saturday, ahead of
the anticipated lifting of international sanctions on Iran.
"We have taken the first step in agreeing with Airbus to buy
114 planes," Abbas Akhoondi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim
news agency.
Airbus said it was not engaging in commercial talks with
Iran until sanctions had been lifted. Sanctions were expected to
be lifted later on Saturday, as diplomats gathered in Vienna and
Iran said it had freed four U.S. citizens from jail.
"Although Iran clearly has a need for new aircraft, we must
conform strictly to the law and, until all measures concerning
the embargo are lifted, no commercial discussions can take
place," a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)