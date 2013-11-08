(Adds quote, context)
VIENNA Nov 8 The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief
will hold talks with senior Iranian officials in Tehran on
Monday with the aim of "strengthening dialogue and cooperation",
the agency said.
Yukiya Amano's decision to accept an Iranian invitation may
be a sign of progress in long-stalled efforts by the
International Atomic Energy Agency to resume an investigation
into the Islamic state's disputed atomic activities.
It was announced in Vienna as Iran and six world powers, in
broader diplomatic negotiations in Geneva, sought to clinch an
initial confidence-building agreement meant to end a decade-old
standoff over Iran's nuclear programme.
While the two diplomatic tracks are separate, both focus on
suspicions that Iran may be seeking the capability to make
nuclear weapons. Iran says its programme is entirely peaceful.
An envoy in Vienna, where the IAEA is based, earlier this
week told Reuters that he believed Amano would go to Tehran for
a possible agreement with Iran on some "first steps" towards
greater transparency in its programme, including the provision
of design information about nuclear facilities.
The IAEA's talks with Iran are intended to set up an
inspection regime to allow it to prove or disprove Western fears
that Iran's nuclear programme includes weapons research, but a
series of meetings since January 2012 have led nowhere. The
IAEA wants access to sites, officials and documents in Iran as
part of its inquiry. Iran denies any atomic bomb ambitions.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Mark Heinrich)