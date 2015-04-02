WHITE HOUSE SAYS LOWERING MIDDLE CLASS, CORPORATE TAX RATES ARE GUIDING PRINCIPLES IN TRUMP'S TAX REFORM AGENDA
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 There will be a press event at an unspecified time in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Iran's nuclear programme, a European representative told reporters on Thursday.
The announcement of an impending press event comes after more than a week of negotiations between Tehran and six world powers on a preliminary political deal that would form the basis of a future nuclear according on Iran's nuclear programme.
The EU representative provided no details. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)
BARI/MILAN, March 28 Italian police broke up a protest by environmentalists trying prevent the removal of a grove of olive trees dating back centuries standing in the way of a $40 billion pipeline to bring Asian gas to Europe.