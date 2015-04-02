LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 There will be a press event at an unspecified time in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Iran's nuclear programme, a European representative told reporters on Thursday.

The announcement of an impending press event comes after more than a week of negotiations between Tehran and six world powers on a preliminary political deal that would form the basis of a future nuclear according on Iran's nuclear programme.

