* Arak visit first step under IAEA-Iran cooperation pact
* Iran has moved since Rouhani's election to ease nuclear
concerns
* But many hurdles remain to final settlement of dispute
* IAEA still seeking access to Parchin military compound
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Dec 5 U.N. inspectors are to visit an
Iranian plant on Sunday linked to a planned heavy-water reactor
that could yield nuclear bomb fuel, taking up an initial gesture
by Iran to open its disputed nuclear programme up to greater
scrutiny.
The increased transparency is one of the various spin-offs
from a dramatic diplomatic rapprochement over the past month
highlighted by a deal Iran struck with six world powers to curb
its nuclear programme in return for some easing of sanctions.
It will be the first time in more than two years that the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is allowed to go to
the Arak heavy-water production plant, which is designed to
supply a research reactor under construction nearby.
The improved access will enable the Vienna-based U.N.
nuclear watchdog to better "understand" the activities there,
IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said last week when he
announced that Iran had invited his experts to come on Dec. 8.
Iran's atomic energy organisation said this underlined the
country's "goodwill to remove ambiguities about the peaceful
nature of its nuclear energy programme", Press TV, Iran's
English-language state television, reported on Wednesday.
But Western diplomats and nuclear experts stress that Iran
must do much more in order to fully address suspicions that it
has been trying to develop the capability to assemble nuclear
weapons, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.
Iran's heavy water-related work is of great concern for the
West: plutonium, a nuclear bomb ingredient, can be extracted
from the spent fuel of a reactor that is powered by natural
uranium and uses heavy water as a coolant and moderator.
Iran, which says the reactor will make medical isotopes,
promised last month to stop installation work there for six
months as part of its breakthrough pact with global powers.
Tehran also pledged in the Nov. 24 Geneva interim accord to
halt its most sensitive uranium enrichment, activity which it
says is for peaceful energy only but which could also be applied
to creating the fissile core of atomic bombs.
Iran has moved quickly since Hassan Rouhani, a relative
moderate, became president in August on a pledge to allay
international concern about its nuclear programme in exchange
for relief from sanctions battering its oil-dependent economy.
After years of sharpening confrontation that raised fears of
a new Middle East war, Rouhani's election created a rare
diplomatic opportunity to smooth Iran's troubled relations with
Western states and end its isolation.
In the course of a few weeks of intensive diplomacy, Iran
struck two separate but still closely linked nuclear accords:
one on Nov. 11 with the IAEA on more transparency and a broader
diplomatic pact with the United States, France, Germany, China,
Russia and Britain in Geneva 13 days later.
Both are seen as important first steps towards ending a
decade-old standoff over Tehran's atomic activities. But
diplomats say many difficult hurdles remain to be overcome to
reach a final settlement of the dispute, including differences
over the scope and capacity of Iran's nuclear programme.
PARCHIN ACCESS?
The IAEA regularly goes to Iran's uranium enrichment plants
at Natanz and Fordow and other nuclear sites, but it wants wider
inspection powers to make sure there are no hidden atomic
activities and no diversion of atomic material.
The Arak visit is the first of six concrete steps that Iran
agreed to implement under its cooperation pact with the IAEA,
which is investigating allegations that Iran has been studying
how to make nuclear bombs. Iran denies any nuclear weapons aim.
The other measures Iran committed to take within three
months include allowing the IAEA to see a uranium mine, Gchine,
as well as furnishing information about more enrichment plants
and reactors that it has previously said it plans to build.
The IAEA needs such access and data to gain a more complete
picture of the Iranian nuclear programme, experts say.
Western diplomats have described the six steps as relatively
easy for Iran to carry out - "low-hanging fruit" in the words of
one envoy - and they say future action sought by the IAEA would
probably be more difficult.
For example, the IAEA has made it clear it still wants to
visit the Parchin military base southeast of Tehran where the
U.N. agency believes nuclear weapons-relevant explosives tests
were conducted, possibly a decade ago.
Last month's IAEA-Iran deal signalled a change in tactics
after almost two years of fruitless negotiations focused on
Parchin and other sensitive issues as part of the U.N. agency's
investigation into suspected atomic bomb research by Tehran.
"This new approach starts with less controversial
transparency issues but in subsequent phases...it will address
the main IAEA concerns over the possible military dimensions to
Iran's nuclear programme," the Institute for Science and
International Security (ISIS), a U.S. think-tank, said.
The six initial measures "remain far from being enough to
satisfy" U.N. inspectors' concerns, it added in an analysis.
The existence of the Arak heavy-water plant, which has the
capacity to produce 16 tonnes per year, was first revealed by an
exiled Iranian dissident group 11 years ago.
Since its last visit in August 2011, the IAEA has been
monitoring the site southwest of Tehran via satellite imagery.
It said in August the plant appeared to still be in operation.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)