* Fate of Arak expected to be thorny issue in nuclear talks
* Research reactor could yield plutonium for bombs
* Tehran says it will produce medical isotopes
By Mehrdad Balali
DUBAI, Feb 6 Iran is prepared to modify its
planned Arak heavy water reactor to help allay Western concerns,
its atomic energy chief said in published remarks that may
signal a readiness by Tehran to compromise on the thorny issue.
Western powers, preparing for negotiations with Iran on a
long-term deal defining the scope of its disputed nuclear
programme, fear Arak could provide a supply of plutonium - one
of two materials, along with highly enriched uranium, that can
be used for the core of a nuclear weapon - once operational.
The Islamic Republic has said the reactor is designed to
produce isotopes for medical treatments, and has denied that any
of its nuclear activity is geared to developing a bomb.
The future of the site, near the town of Arak, some 250 km
(155 miles) southwest of the capital Tehran, is expected to be
one of the most difficult issues to resolve in the negotiations
on a long-term nuclear deal with Iran due to begin on Feb. 18.
In an interview with Iran's state-run Press TV, Ali Akbar
Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said he
did not believe Western concerns over Arak were genuine, calling
them a "fabricated fire" used to put Iran under political
pressure.
But he added: "We can do some design change ... in order to
produce less plutonium in this reactor, and in this way allay
the worries and mitigate the concerns." He did not elaborate.
Heavy water reactors, which are fuelled by natural uranium
rather than the enriched uranium used in light water reactors,
are seen as especially suitable for yielding plutonium. To do
so, however, a nuclear reprocessing plant would also be needed
to extract the plutonium. Iran is not known to have any such
facility and says it has no intention of building one.
The fate of Arak was a big sticking point in talks last year
that led to a landmark agreement to curb Iran's nuclear
programme in exchange for some easing of sanctions.
Under the Nov. 24 accord, Iran pledged not to install any
additional reactor components or produce fuel for the plant
during the six-month period of the deal.
US COMMENT DRAWS IRANIAN IRE
U.S. officials have made clear the reactor must be dealt
with under any final settlement. "They do not need a heavy-water
reactor at Arak in order to have a peaceful nuclear programme,"
Wendy Sherman, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political
Affairs, told lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday.
Sherman also questioned Iran's need to have another nuclear
plant, a uranium enrichment site buried underground at Fordow.
Her remarks drew an angry response from Iran, with Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rejecting them as "worthless" and
saying its atomic technology was non-negotiable.
Nearly 200 Iranian legislators called Sherman's statement
offensive and signed a statement urging the Iranian government
to file a strong response, Press TV reported on Thursday.
Iran has already built a heavy water production plant that
is to be linked to the still unfinished Arak reactor.
Some Western experts have suggested a possible way forward
might be to reconfigure the heavy water reactor into a light
water reactor, which experts say would be much less amenable to
any attempt at nuclear proliferation.
But Ali Vaez, an Iran expert at the International Crisis
Group thinktank, said Salehi was talking about converting the
core of the reactor so that it produces less plutonium, not
about turning the plant itself into a light water facility.
"Given the technical challenges in completing the reactor
and political hurdles in scrapping it, this is an appealing
midway solution for the Iranians," Vaez said.
Nuclear expert Mark Hibbs said other Iranian officials had
previously said there could be technical modifications of Arak.
But the fact that it is now being mentioned by someone as
senior as Salehi "means that the technical modification route
... could become something more than just one of a number of
options for addressing the Arak dilemma", said Hibbs, of the
Carnegie Endowment thinktank.
