BRUSSELS Feb 27 World powers hope Iran will react positively to their nuclear proposal presented at talks in the Kazakh city of Almaty when they meet Tehran's negotiators in the next two months, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said.

"I hope the Iranian side is looking positively on the proposal we put forward," Ashton said after the two-day talks concluded. "We have to see what happens next," she said. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Alison Williams)