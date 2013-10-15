GENEVA Oct 15 An EU official said Tuesday's
talks with Iran over its nuclear programme had been useful, but
that world powers still needed to hear more detail about its
proposal when negotiations continue on Wednesday and much work
remained to be done.
Iran said earlier it had put forward a "logical" proposal
aimed at achieving a breakthrough in the decade-old
international dispute over Tehran's atomic activities.
"It was useful to hear from the Iranian side what they
envisage... We do need to hear more detail from the Iranian
side," Michael Mann, spokesman for European Union foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton who is leading talks with Iran on behalf
of six major powers, told BBC Persian television.
"There is still an awful lot of work to be done," Mann said
after the first day of the Oct. 15-16 meeting in Geneva between
Iran and the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and
Britain. "We have had a certain amount of information from the
Iranian side and we will hope to get more detail from them
tomorrow."