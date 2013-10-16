GENEVA Oct 16 World powers are "carefully"
examining Iran's proposal which aims to resolve the dispute over
its nuclear programme, ahead of a new round of talks on Nov.
7-8, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on
Wednesday.
Catherine Ashton, who is leading talks with Iran on behalf
of six world powers, said the two sides had agreed that nuclear
and sanctions experts would meet before the next high-level
meeting.
She told a news conference the discussions had been more
detailed than at earlier meetings, calling them: "the most
detailed (discussions) we have ever had, by, I would say, a long
way. Our positions have been set out on a number of issues
already."