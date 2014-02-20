VIENNA Feb 20 Six world powers and Iran made a "good start" during very productive talks this week on Tehran's nuclear programme and will meet again on March 17, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday.

Ashton, speaking to reporters after a Feb. 18-20 meeting in Vienna, said the two sides had identified the issues that would be addressed in negotiations ahead. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Fredrik Dahl and Parisa Hafezi)