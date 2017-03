BRUSSELS Feb 20 The European Union's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will travel to Tehran on March 9-10, ahead of the next round of nuclear talks with Iran, a Western diplomat said on Thursday.

Iran and six world powers, represented by Ashton, held the first round of talks in pursuit of a final settlement in their decade-old dispute on Tehran's contested nuclear programme in Vienna this week. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Andrew Heavens)