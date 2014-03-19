VIENNA, March 19 World powers and Iran have agreed to hold a new round of nuclear talks in Vienna on April 7-9 after two days of "substantive" discussions in Vienna on Tehran's contested work, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Wednesday.

Ashton said the seven nations - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and Iran - held talks between March 18 and 19, also in the Austrian capital, on Iran's uranium enrichment programme, the country's Arak heavy water reactor and Western sanctions against Iran. She gave no details.

