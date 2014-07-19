VIENNA, July 19 World powers expect European
Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton to lead nuclear
negotiations with Iran during a four-month extension of the
talks, even though she leaves her EU job in late October, a
senior Western diplomat said on Saturday.
The diplomat spoke hours after Iran and the six powers
agreed to continue talking, after failing to meet a self-imposed
July 20 deadline to reach an agreement on curbing the Iranian
nuclear programme in exchange for ending sanctions.
Ashton's mandate as the EU's top foreign policy official
expires at the end of October, before the new Nov. 24 target
date for a long-term settlement to end the decade-old dispute
over Iran's nuclear programme.
But, the senior diplomat said, "the clear understanding
among the countries is that she will complete the job".
Diplomats say they hope an agreement can be reached before
the November deadline.
Ashton, a British baroness who has held the EU post for the
last five years, has been the prime coordinator of negotiations
with the Islamic Republic since 2010.
The role requires her to work with the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany to present a clear
and united position, while trying to build trust with the
Iranians to keep the sensitive talks trundling along.
Ultimately, it is Iran and Washington who will determine if
a deal is done. But Ashton's shepherding of the process has won
her accolades and helped silence some of her many detractors.
Ashton, 58, is a former campaigner against nuclear weapons,
social worker and hospital administrator who was made a baroness
for life by Britain's Labour party in 1999.
She had no foreign policy experience when she was
unexpectedly named to her post in December 2009.
Despite those shortcomings and a difficult time early in her
tenure as she battled to establish herself, she is said to have
forged a close personal relationship with Iran's foreign
minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, her counterpart in the talks.
Zarif occasionally addresses her as Cathy.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry praised her work when he
earlier this week joined the talks in Vienna, saying the
stewardship of Ashton and her team of the negotiations had been
"indefatigable and superb".
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Sophie Hares)