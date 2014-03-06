ANKARA, March 6 Iran will soon receive a second
installment of previously frozen assets which are being returned
to it under an interim nuclear agreement with world powers, the
official IRNA news agency quoted its central bank chief as
saying.
The official, Valiollah Seif, said on Wednesday that the new
funds would be transferred to Iran's account "in the next three
days", but did not state the amount.
Under a Nov. 24 accord reached in Geneva, Iran is to scale
back its nuclear activities for six months in exchange for
sanctions relief from six major powers: Britain, China, France,
Germany, Russia and the United States.
Iran agreed to suspend enrichment of uranium to 20 percent
fissile concentration - a relatively short technical step away
from the level required for nuclear bombs - and is taking action
to neutralise its holding of the material.
In return, it is gradually winning back access to $4.2
billion of its oil revenues frozen abroad, along with some other
sanctions relief.
The funds will be paid out in eight transfers on a schedule
that started with a $550 million payment by Japan on Feb. 1.
Last month, banking sources said South Korea was set to make
two payments in March totalling $1 billion.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has a pivotal
role in checking that Iran is living up to its part of the
accord. Its head, Yukiya Amano, indicated on Monday that Iran
had made sufficient progress to receive a scheduled March 1
instalment of $450 million. A third payment of $550 million is
due on March 7.
The nuclear agreement aims to give the two sides six months
to reach a comprehensive deal to address all questions about
whether Iran seeks nuclear arms.
Iran denies any such intention, saying its program is for
solely peaceful purposes such as generating electricity and
producing medical isotopes.