WASHINGTON, March 4 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Wednesday that no vote had yet been scheduled on a bill that would require President Barack Obama to submit any final Iran nuclear agreement for approval by Congress.

Republican Senator Bob Corker, the chairman, told Reuters no vote had been scheduled on the bill. Democrats have said they object to Republicans' plans to have a vote as soon as next week on the measure, which Obama has threatened to veto as a threat to the nuclear negotiations with Iran. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)