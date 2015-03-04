Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
WASHINGTON, March 4 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Wednesday that no vote had yet been scheduled on a bill that would require President Barack Obama to submit any final Iran nuclear agreement for approval by Congress.
Republican Senator Bob Corker, the chairman, told Reuters no vote had been scheduled on the bill. Democrats have said they object to Republicans' plans to have a vote as soon as next week on the measure, which Obama has threatened to veto as a threat to the nuclear negotiations with Iran. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.