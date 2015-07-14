WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said President Barack Obama's nuclear deal with Iran was a "bad deal" that would provide billions of dollars of sanctions relief to Tehran and ultimately allow it to acquire nuclear weapon.

But in a news briefing Boehner insisted he has not prejudged the agreement but told Obama Tuesday morning that he was skeptical of it.

"We're going to do everything we can to get to the details and if in fact it's as bad a deal as I think it is at this moment, we're going to do everything we can to stop it," Boehner told reporters. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)