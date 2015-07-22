WASHINGTON, July 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday said he and others in Congress would do "everything possible" to stop a new nuclear deal with Iran from moving forward.

"Members of Congress will ask much tougher questions this afternoon when we meet with the president's team, and because a bad deal threatens the security of the American people, we're going to do everything possible to stop it," Boehner said. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)