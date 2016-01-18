DUBLIN Jan 18 Britain's export finance agency is ready to offer financing to civilian aircraft exports to Iran, the head of its aviation finance section said on Monday after sanctions against the country were lifted over the weekend.

"We are open for business in Iran," Gordon Welsh, head of aircraft financing at UK Export Finance, a department of the British government, told the Airline Economic conference in Dublin.

"We haven't said what we are prepared to do other than that we're open, but we'll see what demand looks like. It's an interesting part of the world and we're there." (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by David Evans)