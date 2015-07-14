LONDON, July 14 A nuclear deal between Iran and
six major world powers is an opportunity for the Islamic
Republic to grow its economy but only if it fully complies with
the terms of the deal, Prime Minister David Cameron's
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"There is a real opportunity for Iran to benefit from this
agreement in terms of its economy, but this will only happen if
Iran delivers on all the agreed actions required to fully
address international concerns about its programme," the
spokeswoman said.
She added that the deal would help prevent Iran from
developing nuclear weapons but that its terms needed to be
implemented fully.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)